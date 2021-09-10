HP’s new Chromebook x360 delivers a 14-inch touchscreen at low of $290 (Save $70)

Amazon now offers the HP Chromebook x360 14a for $289.99 shipped. Typically fetching $360, this recent release just launched back in April and is now seeing one of its first discounts to a new Amazon low at $70 off. Delivering a 2-in-1 design that’s just as convenient for typing up notes and emails as it is for binging Netflix and more, this Chromebook is centered around a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. Everything is powered by an Intel Pentium processor which pairs with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life. Over 500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers, as well.

For something a bit more premium, don’t forget that we’re still tracking an $80 discount on the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433. Having dropped to a new all-time low, you can bring this one home for $400 with USB-C, a 1080p display, and more in tow. Or just go grab the popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet while it’s down to $249.

HP Chromebook x360 14a features:

The HP Chromebook empowers you to work with ease and efficiency from the comfort of your own home office. The 14″ HD (1366 x 768) micro-edge, BrightView(1) display makes images appear crisp. With Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000 (2) processing power and Intel® UHD Graphics 605 (3), your binge watching, gaming, and music listening experience will be taken to new heights. Securely saving and quickly accessing your work is hassle-free with 64 GB eMMC storage (4) and 4 GB of RAM. 

