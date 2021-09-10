Brim’s 19 bar espresso maker falls to Amazon low of $262.50 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine for $262.62 shipped. Down from a $400 list price at Best Buy and around $300 going rate lately at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there and comes within $50 or so of the best price that we’ve seen all-time. If you’re tired of going to the coffee shop every morning, it’s time to consider giving your daily routine an upgrade. This espresso machine lets you brew like an artisan at home without spending thousands of dollars. The machine features a 1250W thermal coil system that allows for a consistent heat while brewing. With the ability to pressurize to 19-bar, the Italian pump and gauge indicator let you know exactly when it’s time to brew. There’s also a built-in microfoam wand, portafiller holder, filters, frothing pitcher, and more included with your purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings today, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. Firstly, it never hurts to have a spare tamper, which costs just $17 at Amazon. Something else to consider is picking up a second steaming pitcher for $11. While today’s lead deal does ship with each of these, once you use one and need to run the dirty one through the dishwasher, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need a midday pick-me-up.

Finish upgrading your kitchen setup with Chefman’s Perfect Pour Belgian Waffle Maker, which is on sale for $18 today. That’s down from $30, saving you a total of $12. There’s nothing like a freshly made waffle to get you out of bed in the morning, so this is a great addition to any kitchen allowing you to have a fantastic start to your day.

More on the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine:

HOME ESPRESSO: Stable high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator & low pressure pre-infusion for balanced extraction. The 1250 watt thermal coil system provides consistently hot espresso for your enjoyment.

MICROFOAM WAND: Featuring a powerful thermal coil system and commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand for café quality texturized microfoam, this machine also includes a hot water dispenser and heated die cast top plate to keep cups warm.

ACCESSORIES: Includes portafiller holder, 1 and/or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper & measuring scoop.

