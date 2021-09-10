Score a new Chefman Perfect Pour Belgian Waffle Maker at just $18 (Reg. $30) + more

Woot is now offering up to 52% off a range of kitchenware with the Chefman Perfect Pour Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker down at $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one fetches $30 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $23. Today’s deal is up to 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a full-on Belgian waffle maker with six temperature settings, non-stick plates, and a cast aluminum construction. On top of 700-watts of power, it also boasts a special anti-overflow design with an included measuring cup so the batter doesn’t make a mess of your countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

It doesn’t get a whole lot more affordable than $18 for a waffle maker of this size and this highly-rated. However, you could go for something like this $15 Nostalgia MWF5AQ MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker if you don’t mind taking the miniature route. It is smaller, but it will also save you a bit more and can also handle grilled cheese, French toast, brownies, and more.

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale for deals on everything from air fryers and bread makers to toaster ovens, mixers and more right here from $15.

Then dive into our home goods guide for more kitchenware and personal care items including this Philips Gold Box electric toothbrush offer and Nike’s end of summer sale.

More on the Chefman Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker:

UNIQUE DESIGN: Unique award winning, innovative, patent pending design with anti-leaking system seals in batter while cooking, resulting in mess-free & stress-free waffles. The updated waffle plates make for better batter flow and more even cooking! Perfect for holiday themed waffles on a cozy Saturday morning!

1-2-3 OPERATION: Simply twist pour-spout into base and, pour batter using included measuring cup (watch batter bubble up like lava!), and enjoy! Note that some batters may need adjustment to thickness or density to get the desired perfect waffle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!