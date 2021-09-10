Track your weight with HealthKit or Google Fit on Etekcity’s Smart Scale at $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal marks a return to the low that we’ve tracked and is a match for our last mention. This smart scale connects over Bluetooth to your phone, allowing you to track weight and more via Apple HealthKit or Google Fit. Once you stand on the scale with a smartphone nearby and unlocked, it’ll record 13 different aspects of your body including weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass plus more. I’ve got a similar smart scale and it’s really nice that it remembers all of the details for me, making it super easy to track a weight loss journey. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

All things considered, this is one of the more budget-focused smart scales on the market from a well-known brand. However, RENPHO does have a lower-cost Bluetooth scale worth considering. It also ties into HealthKit, Google Fit, as well as Fitbit, offering a similar feature set to Etekcity’s model above. However, it only measures weight and BMI, negating things like bone mass, body fat and other measurements that the model above captures. Given that it’s $15 on Amazon, the savings might be worth the trade-offs here in your scenario.

Don’t forget that the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch is currently on sale for $270. That’s at least $30 in savings and it has the ability to track multiple sports or runs. While tracking your fitness journey at home on the scale, use this smartwatch to keep tabs on your workout progress too.

More on the Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale:

Use the smart scale’s 13 essential biometrics to guide yourself toward healthy habits and gain detailed insights about the impact on body fat, water weight, muscle mass, BMI etc. BIA technology, 4 high-precision sensors, and auto-calibration give you accurate measurements down to 0.05lb / 0.02 kg. Set personalized health goals and track your progress over days, weeks, and months by viewing data graphs on the free VeSync app to focus on fat loss and maximize your workout routine.

