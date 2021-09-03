Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch tracks multiple sports + runs: $270

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches up to $500 at Amazon though it has gone for closer to $300 on and off over the past few months. Today’s deal comes within $21 of the all-time low at Amazon. This premium smartwatch features a GPS built-in and allows for you to track multiple sports and advanced running metrics while only weighing 49 grams. It even tracks elevation changes with a built-in barometer and altimeter, with the electronic compass helping you know exactly what way is north. It’s also water resistant so you can use it while running or cycling in the rain, or even when swimming. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Watch could be the solution for you. It features heart rate, step, and sleep tracking for just $28.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. There’s no built-in GPS, barometer, compass, or altimeter here, however, but that’s to be expected in a watch that costs just 10% of what today’s lead deal does. Want to learn more? Our announcement coverage takes a closer look at what this budget-focused wearable has to offer.

If you want an Apple Watch, we’re in no shortage of deals right now heading into the event season. To start with, Best Buy’s Labor Day sale includes the 40mm Series 6 GPS at $249, while Amazon has the PRODUCT(RED) 40mm Series 6 GPS + Cellular at $140 off. Oh, and if you don’t mind going with last generation hardware, the Stainless Steel Series 5 is down $290 off right now as well.

More on the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch:

Offers advanced running and multisport Features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day, and it only weighs 49 grams

Provides elevation changes with a built in barometer; altimeter and electronic compass help you keep your bearings

Evaluates your training status to indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it and offers additional performance monitoring Features

