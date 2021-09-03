Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch tracks multiple sports + runs: $270

-
AmazonFitness TrackerGarmin
$270

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches up to $500 at Amazon though it has gone for closer to $300 on and off over the past few months. Today’s deal comes within $21 of the all-time low at Amazon. This premium smartwatch features a GPS built-in and allows for you to track multiple sports and advanced running metrics while only weighing 49 grams. It even tracks elevation changes with a built-in barometer and altimeter, with the electronic compass helping you know exactly what way is north. It’s also water resistant so you can use it while running or cycling in the rain, or even when swimming. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Watch could be the solution for you. It features heart rate, step, and sleep tracking for just $28.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. There’s no built-in GPS, barometer, compass, or altimeter here, however, but that’s to be expected in a watch that costs just 10% of what today’s lead deal does. Want to learn more? Our announcement coverage takes a closer look at what this budget-focused wearable has to offer.

If you want an Apple Watch, we’re in no shortage of deals right now heading into the event season. To start with, Best Buy’s Labor Day sale includes the 40mm Series 6 GPS at $249, while Amazon has the PRODUCT(RED) 40mm Series 6 GPS + Cellular at $140 off. Oh, and if you don’t mind going with last generation hardware, the Stainless Steel Series 5 is down $290 off right now as well.

More on the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch:

  • Offers advanced running and multisport Features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day, and it only weighs 49 grams
  • Provides elevation changes with a built in barometer; altimeter and electronic compass help you keep your bearings
  • Evaluates your training status to indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it and offers additional performance monitoring Features

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blad...
Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fal...
Save 50% on ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk char...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cabl...
Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit includes an 80-inch RGB LED ...
Razer Kishi Android Controller improves the Game Pass a...
Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rif...
Refresh your kitchen with up to 30% off copper cookware...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch sees rare discount to $40 all-time low (Save 20%), more

$40 Learn More
Save $290

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular falls to 2nd-lowest price ever at $290 off

$459 Learn More
Reg. $90

Pad & Quill’s handmade leather cord organizer + 25-yr. warranty now $46.50 (Reg. $90)

$46.50 Learn More
Up to $600 off

Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blade 15 Advanced up to $600 off

From $64 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped

$80 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 3, 2021 – Best Apple Labor Day weekend deals

40% off

Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off your purchase + free shipping

from $25 Learn More
Reg. $29

Veggie noodles await with Paderno’s Slicer/Spiralizer at just $15 (Reg. up to $29)

$15 Learn More