Gosund’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are just $4 each when you stack these promos

-
AmazonSmart HomeGosund
35% off $16

TanTan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Gosund Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs for $16.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code UA3L74SA at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $25, today’s deal saves 35% and makes the plugs just $4 each. You’ll find that each smart plug here is compatible with Alexa and Assistant, connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network for voice control and scheduling. Plus, they can be tied into other automations on multiple platforms, allowing you to program triggers to turn them on and off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you just need a single smart plug? Well, this model is just $10 on Amazonsaving you a few bucks while still scoring you a smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget that you can save 20% on BN-LINK’s highly-rated indoor and outdoor smart plugs from $13. This sale only goes through midnight, so you’ll want to check it out before the prices go back up if you’re in need of outdoor smart plugs, which is something that today’s lead deal just doesn’t offer.

More on the Gosund Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs:

Voice Control: Smart plug works with Alexa and Google Home, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Home. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with any 2.4G Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

