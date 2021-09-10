Save 20% on highly-rated BN-LINK indoor and outdoor smart plugs from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of BN-Link smart plugs and more starting at $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet at $15.99. Down from $20, you’re looking at the best price in months with 20% in savings attached. With the winter holiday season quickly approaching, this outdoor smart plug is a great way to be ready to connect Christmas lights and the like into your setup. It provides three different, independently-controllable outlets and connects right to your Wi-Fi in order to deliver Alexa and Assistant control. Over 6,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite doing it for you and your smart home’s needs, consider checking out all of the other markdowns in today’s sale. With much of those same 20% in savings carrying over to other outdoor models, indoor solutions, and more, you’ll find prices starting at $13 on equally as highly-rated gear.

Then go check out this pair of meross dimmable smart desk lamps that we spotted earlier in the week. Now available at the second-best prices yet starting at $38, you can expand your HomeKit setup with one of two models from $38.

BN-LINK Smart Outdoor Outlet features:

Three smart outlets turn on and off simultaneously. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required. Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

