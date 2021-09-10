Today only, save 50% on this Philips Sonicare Expertclean electric toothbrush at $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Expertclean 7700 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $200, you’re looking at a clean 50% in savings in order to mark one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low on this particular model. This Philips Sonicare toothbrush features four different brushing modes for everything from more gentle sessions to deeper cleans and more. It pairs with a docking station for recharging overnight, as well as a UV sanitizing station for the removable brush heads. Reviews are still coming in, but other Philips Sonicare models come backed by 4.7/5 star ratings from over 33,000 customers. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to expand your oral care kit with a set of replacement toothbrush heads. Right now at Amazon, this 3-pack will only set you back $22 and delivers three of the replacements to have on-hand for the future. Considering the lead deal only comes with a single spare, these are sure to come in handy down the line. At least over 39,000 Amazon shoppers seem to have thought so, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Philips Sonicare Expertclean 7700 features:

Everything you need for great oral health. Philips Sonicare expert clean 7700 will guide you between dentist checkups and you will experience improved oral health with up to 10X more plaque removal vs. A manual toothbrush. With a built-in pressure sensor and the smart sensor progress report, the power toothbrush has everything you need to guide you into better oral healthcare habits starting day one.

