SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED mechanical keyboard sees first discount to $142

Amazon now offers the SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Keyboard for $142.11 shipped. This marks the very first notable discount we’ve tracked down from the $160 list price, setting a new all-time low. Featuring SteelSeries’ tactile brown switches, this mechanical keyboard is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum with five onboard memory profiles for each of the programmable keys and lighting presets. You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting here and an OLED smart display with on-the-fly tracking for Discord, Spotify, and more. A magnetic wrist rest rounds out the notable features here. Over 11,000 gamers have left this with a glowing 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 9/10 @ 4:25 PM: Amazon is offering EVGA’s X17 Wired Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s $50 discount is a match for the all-time low. Sporting a unique 3-dimensional optical sensor array, you’ll also find on-the-fly DPI adjustment, five onboard profiles, and a sniper button here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need the very latest and greatest? Razer’s BlackWidow V2 TKL mechanical keyboard features intelligent Chroma backlighting and comes with a magnetic wrist rest for $70. It sports tactile, clicky switches with an actuation force of just 50-grams. Plus, the tenkeyless design is perfect for competitive play, saving you precious desk space for your mouse and other peripherals. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,400 customers.

Speaking of tournament-ready tools, did you see the discount we just tracked on Razer’s Orochi V2 ultra-light mouse down to $49? It’s also seeing its first ever discount down from $70, sporting a featherweight 60-gram form-factor and 950-hour battery life. You’ll find even more discounts like these in our dedicated gaming guide, do head on over there if you like to stay on the pulse of all the latest gaming deals.

SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical keyboard features:

OLED Smart Display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more

Aircraft Grade Aluminum Alloy: Built for a lifetime of durability and stability

RGB Illumination: Unmatched customization with 16.8 million colors per key

Premium Magnetic Wrist Rest: Provides full palm support and comfortable, ergonomic feel

