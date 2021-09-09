Razer’s Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse sees first discount to $49 shipped (30% off)

Walmart is offering the Razer Orochi V2 Ultra-Light Wireless Gaming Mouse for $49 shipped. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked down from the $70 list price and a new all-time low. Centered on the ultra-light 60-gram form factor, Razer’s Orochi V2 mouse boasts up to 950-hours of wireless play off of a single AA or AAA battery. The ergonomic body is designed to accommodate a variety of grip styles, and sports a 5G 18K DPI optical sensor with a 60-million click lifespan and gold-plated contact points. Currently rated 4/5 stars, but you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look. Head below for more options.

If the wireless connection isn’t a must, Redragon offers a popular gaming mouse with RGB backlighting and seven programmable buttons for just $16. Touting a 7.2K DPI optical sensor, it isn’t quite in the same class as Razer’s eSports-ready Orochi V2, but it’s perfect for casual gamers. Plus, it includes five onboard memory profiles so you can switch between different presets to dominate across a variety of games and platforms. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 22,000 customers.

But if you’re after the very latest and greatest, be sure to check out our coverage of the new Razer Basilisk V3 mouse. It debuts with 11 programmable buttons, upgraded RGB backlighting, and on-the-fly DPI adjustment up to 26K. If you want to stay up to date on all the latest deals and drops, be sure to check out dedicated gaming guide before you head out.

More on Razer’s Orochi V2 wireless mouse:

  • <60g Ultra-Lightweight Design for seamless control when gaming on the go
  • Maximize its battery life for work via Bluetooth, and maximize your after-hours gaming with the seamless, low-latency performance of Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.
  • With new gold-plated contact points, the switches are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, so you can enjoy crisp execution that’s just as consistent
  • Enjoy responsive, pixel-precise aim with an improved sensor that flawlessly tracks your movement with zero spinouts.

