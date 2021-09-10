Take a stab at new flavors with this highly-rated kitchen knife set for $38 (Save 24%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Save 24% $38

Amazon is offering Tramontina’s 3-piece Kitchen Knife Set for $37.97 shipped. But don’t let that list price fool you, just a few days ago these we’re fetching at least $50, currently marked down to $40, and now at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Forged from high-carbon stainless steel, this kitchen knife set comes with all the basics you’ll need to start slicing, dicing, and preparing delicious meals for you and your family. You’ll find a 4-inch paring knife here alongside a 6-inch utility knife and a sturdy 8-inch chef’s knife, all finished with a black polycarbonate handle for a sleek, timeless look. Currently rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking to jumpstart your kitchen? I always recommend opting for silicone utensils rather than hard steel or flimsy plastic. To me, they offer the best of both worlds, as the silicone can withstand high heat, but doesn’t scratch up your nonstick cookware as steel would. This highly-rated set comes with all the utensils you could possibly need, plus a storage bin, hanging hooks, and a set of measuring cups and spoons for just $24.50.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to spruce up your cooking chops. If you love easy meals, then you’ll definitely need to check out Instant Pot’s 10-quart Vortex multi-cooker and air fryer at a new low of $105. As well as delivering crispy, delicious fried foods without any of the grease, it also dehydrates, bakes, proofs, and more.

Tramontina’s 3-piece Kitchen Knife Set features:

  • Set Includes: 4 in Paring Knife, 6 in Utility Knife & 8 in Chef’s Knife
  • Full-tang construction–forged from ice-hardened, high-carbon, stainless steel
  • Fully tapered and beveled, hand-honed blade with fine edge and satin finish
  • Black polycarbonate handle assembled with three heavy-duty rivets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Get some miles in with Lamicall’s popular bike ph...
ASUS’ #1 best-selling Chromebook CX1 sees rare di...
Gosund’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are jus...
LOTR Journeys in Middle Earth offers an immersive exper...
Take a load off with this versatile sofa at $205.50 shi...
SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED mechanical keyboard sees first ...
Brim’s 19 bar espresso maker falls to Amazon low ...
Make your kitty’s day with Anker’s filtered...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $158

Upgrade to ZWILLING’s German-made Now S Knife Block Set at $80 (Reg. up to $158)

$80 Learn More
Save 35%

Get some miles in with Lamicall’s popular bike phone holder for just $11 (35% off)

$11 Learn More
Save $50

ASUS’ #1 best-selling Chromebook CX1 sees rare discount to new low of $180 ($50 off)

$230 Learn More
35% off

Gosund’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are just $4 each when you stack these promos

$16 Learn More
Amazon low

LOTR Journeys in Middle Earth offers an immersive experience at $64 (Amazon low)

$64 Learn More
Reg. $300

Take a load off with this versatile sofa at $205.50 shipped (Reg. $300)

$205.50 Learn More

Best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, more

Save now

SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED mechanical keyboard sees first discount to $142

$142 Learn More