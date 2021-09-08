Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer Oven packs 10-quarts of flavor at new low of $105

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-quart Air Fryer Oven for $104.99 shipped. Originally going for $180, though more recently down to $140, today’s solid 25% savings mark a new all-time Amazon low. Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro delivers more than just delicious fried foods without any of the added oil. With nine unique cooking pre-sets, you can bake, broil, proof, toast, and of course air fry your frozen foods and leftovers with just the press of a button. You’ll also find customizable heat and timing options on there as well, and the family-sized frying basket is large enough to rotisserie an entire roast chicken. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 9,800 customers. See more below.

Although, if you can live without all the extra settings and space, this basic 2.1-quart Chefman air fryer is only $37. This one is perfect for smaller meals and snacks, with a compact design and easy-to-clean fry basket that holds up to 1.5-pounds of food. Over 3,000 customers found it to be a good fit for their kitchens, leaving it an average of 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals like these in our home goods guide, so be sure to take a look for other ways to take the stress out of cooking. For instance, if you need a little caffeine kick in the morning like me, this Cuisinart 19 bar espresso maker is a must at 50% off. Or kick and back and relax with this $7 bamboo tablet and book stand also seeing a new all-time low.

More on the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven:

The Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven gives you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get perfect crispy on the outside, tender on the inside results every time. The Vortex Air Fryer Oven comes with 9 built-in smart programs: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, Reheat, Proof, Dehydrate and Rotisserie, all in one appliance.

