VUDU heads into the weekend with over 200 cult-classic mores + more at $5 each

VUDU’s $5 weekend deals are back and this time around we have over 200 movie discounts in various categories. You’ll find cult-classics, sci-fi, fantasy, family, and many other movies discounted this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for Happy Gilmore, The Sandlot, Power Rangers, or the original Candyman, there’s almost every genre on sale today. We’ve got all of our top picks below, and with over 200 titles discounted, be sure to check out VUDU’s landing page for more.

Our favorite from the sale is Happy Gilmore, as mentioned above. You’ll find that it’s down to $5 right now in this weekend’s sale and it normally goes for $15 at Google Play. This over-the-top comedy stars quite a few well-known actors, such as Adam Sandler, Bob Barker, Allen Covert, and many others. If you’ve not seen this cult-classic, this weekend is the perfect time to catch up on classic Adam Sandler. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More movies on sale:

VUDU is also running a number of fall TV deals, delivering both season bundles and individuals to your TV to binge as the weather gets cooler outside. Regardless of if you’re a Doctor Who fan or prefer When Calls the Heart, there are quite a few options available to choose from here.

Don’t forget about Apple’s weekend sale that went live this morning with deals on new movie bundle like The Matrix, John Wick, Jumanji, and many more. There’s quite a few fan-favorites available in this roundup, so be sure to give it a look to see if there’s anything you’d be interested in.

More on Happy Gilmore:

A Hockey player wannabe finds out that he has the most powerful golf drive in history. He joins the P.G.A. tour to make some money to save grandma’s house. The downside is that his hockey player mentality doesn’t really go on the P.G.A. tour. Especially with the favorite to win the championship.

