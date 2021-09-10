Apple’s latest weekend movie sale discounts the Matrix Trilogy + other bundles from $10

While there is still this ongoing Apple gift card promotion up for grabs, iTunes is now heading into the weekend with a new collection of movie bundles. Perfect for expanding your library with favorite trilogies, collections, and other digital sagas, everything starts at $10 and will become a permanent part of your library. That’s alongside this week’s latest $1 HD rental that is now up for grabs, too. Head below for all of the details.

Apple heads into weekend with new movie bundle sale

An easy highlight from Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has to be The Matrix Trilogy at $14.99. Normally fetching $30 or more, this is marking one of the best prices to date and lowest in months. With the Matrix Resurrection trailer dropping earlier this week, now is a great time to add the classic sci-fi movies to your collection at a discount. You’re getting all three of the first flicks, preparing you for those rewatches or first-time views ahead of the sequel’s release in December.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Voyagers. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi flick starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Colin Farrell.

