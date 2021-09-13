Home Depot takes up to $220 off DEWALT, RYOBI, Makita, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $220 off a selection of tool combo kits from top brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, Milwaukee, and more. You’ll be able to take advantage of free shipping across the board, as well as in-store pickup at no additional cost in many cases, too. Throughout today’s sale you’ll find a collection of different ways to build out a tool kit for the very first time or expand your existing arsenal of gear. Ranging from expansive packages that include everything you’ll need to get going to smaller bundles with drivers, sanders, saws, and more, everything carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable discounts at Home Depot

Then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts in today’s tool sale at Home Depot, be sure to go check out all of the offers in our weekend warrior guide. You’ll find everything from pocket knives to tool kits and more on sale to expand your current setup or kickstart one in the first place.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless 7-tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade.

