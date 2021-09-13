LG’s new UltraGear Gaming Speaker delivers customized audio for your favorite genres

Today LG announced its latest addition to its UltraGear lineup, but with a twist. Entering as the “first-ever sound solution designed specifically for gamers,” the UltraGear Gaming Speaker (GP9) is built to be a companion to the company’s existing lineup of monitors and other peripherals. So what all does the UltraGear Gaming Speaker bring to the table besides RGB lighting? Let’s take a closer look.

LG takes gaming audio to new heights with all-new UltraGear speaker

The UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 delivers quite a few unique features. Delivering LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology with HRTF (head-related transfer function), this speaker will tailor a game’s audio according to the genre. So whether you need a realistic sense of space, direction, or position, this speaker can simulate all of that without the need to wear a headset, something that really hasn’t been accomplished before.

Game Genre Optimizer lets you choose FPS or RTS mode for how it customizes game audio

Game Genre Optimizer is a new feature from LG as well, which allows you to customize game audio to match whatever style you’re used to. There are both FPS and RTS modes to choose from. When in FPS mode, you’ll be able to dial in things to hear the smallest of details, letting you react to even stealthy enemies as they approach your position. RTS mode, however, takes realism to the next level and gives genuine spacial sound that is immersive in your favorite games.

Being Hi-Res Audio certified, you’ll get the best of all worlds when it comes to playing your favorite games

LG made sure that this speaker was designed for everything you can throw at it. The speaker itself is Hi-Res Audio certified, ensuring that gamers will enjoy a first-class experience when playing their favorite titles. This comes from the Hi-Fi Quad DAC and advanced technology built-in, letting you have a great time gaming all around.

While it’s out of stock right now, this speaker will be on every gamer’s wishlist this holiday season at $499

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 retails for $499 and has a listing page both at LG direct and at Amazon. While it’s temporarily out of stock, you can put it on a wishlist or favorites list to know as soon as it’s ready to order. Availability is slated to begin today, so it’s only a matter of time before orders go live.

