Samsung Buds Live ANC wireless earbuds go all-time low on Gold Box at $105

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling and wireless charging case in various colors for $104.99 ($65/38% off). That’s the lowest price we’ve tracked on these highly-rated (4.5/5 star) flagship earbuds that come in White, Black, Red, and Bronze.

Great for travel or loud spaces, 9to5Google rated these extremely high even at their normal $169 price tag saying they “nearly all the right notes.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. An open design creates a live listening environment, suiting those who prefer a natural, spacious sound

NEW STYLE. NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbuds and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in 3 colors you’ll want to rock all day.

TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train or bus. Tap again to let in surrounding live sounds— colleagues’ voices, flight announcements, street traffic—while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast

LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger

ALWAYS-ON ASSISTANCE: Use your always-on voice assistant to order coffee, send a message or search music hands free

Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on IOS devices, available through the App Store

