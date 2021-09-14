Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $5 action films, and this week’s $1 rental

-
AppleMedia
Save 50% From $1

Apple is starting off another week with its latest movie sale, this time around discounting a wide array of movies courtesy of iTunes. Headlined by a series of fan-favorite Pixar films at $10 each, you’ll also find a collection of $5 action films up for grabs, too. Not to mention, there’s the latest $1 HD rental available through the end of the week. Head below for all of the details.

Apple’s $10 Pixar film joins $5 action movie sale

Headlining all of the markdowns this week, Apple has a series of Pixar movies discounted down to $10 each. We rarely see these classic animated films go on sale in the first place, and these 50% price cuts from the usual $20 going rates are as notable as it gets. Here are some of our favorites.

Alongside all of the Pixar classics, Apple is rolling out a series of iTunes discounts on various action movies at $5 each. Down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags, these are matching the best offers of the year across a whole host of popular titles.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Lansky. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, and AnnaSophia Robb.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lifetime Plex Pass lets you watch content offline and s...
Best Buy launches 1-day Apple event flash sale with $15...
Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11...
Land a year of The Economist magazine at up to $170 off...
At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s officia...
Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 Amazon di...
Apple AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount, sco...
AirPods Pro return to best price of the year $180 (Reg....
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale discounts the Matrix Trilogy + other bundles from $10

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $80

Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con are now available at $67 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

$67 Learn More
New low

Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station weighs your beans, more at low of $63.50

$63.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 14, 2021 – Best Apple event day discounts

Learn More
49% off

Energizer’s LED Lantern can also charge your gear for $13 (Reg. $25.50) + more from $7

$13 Learn More
Reg. $40

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick is on sale for the first time at $28 (Save 30%)

$28 Learn More
$110 off

HP’s Chromebook 11 is a great OTG computer for note taking and Netflix watching at $119

$119 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, LunarSight, more

FREE+ Learn More