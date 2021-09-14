Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $5 action films, and this week’s $1 rental

Apple is starting off another week with its latest movie sale, this time around discounting a wide array of movies courtesy of iTunes. Headlined by a series of fan-favorite Pixar films at $10 each, you’ll also find a collection of $5 action films up for grabs, too. Not to mention, there’s the latest $1 HD rental available through the end of the week. Head below for all of the details.

Apple’s $10 Pixar film joins $5 action movie sale

Headlining all of the markdowns this week, Apple has a series of Pixar movies discounted down to $10 each. We rarely see these classic animated films go on sale in the first place, and these 50% price cuts from the usual $20 going rates are as notable as it gets. Here are some of our favorites.

Alongside all of the Pixar classics, Apple is rolling out a series of iTunes discounts on various action movies at $5 each. Down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags, these are matching the best offers of the year across a whole host of popular titles.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Lansky. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, and AnnaSophia Robb.

