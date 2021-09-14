Apple now selling latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote via Refurbished Store

Alongside all of the announcements today, Apple quietly brought its recently-released Apple TV 4K to its own Certified Refurbished Store. Saving $30 off the going rate of buying a new condition model, these are notable chances to save with Apple-backed warranties in tow. Head below for the details.

Now available from its official Certified Refurbished Storefront, the latest Apple TV 4K is now available starting at $149. Having officially launched earlier this year in May, the latest iteration of Apple’s streaming media player arrived with a starting retail price of $179 for the entry-level 32GB model.

You can check all the specific prices below:

Apple TV 4K 32GB: $149 (Reg. $179)

Apple TV 4K 64GB: $169 (Reg. $199)

Alongside delivering $30 in savings, these offers have the added benefit of undercutting the routine sale price at retailers like Amazon. Lately, we’ve been tracking the new condition models going for $169 and and $190 respectively, so there’s some added savings for those who don’t mind going the refurbished route.

The latest Apple TV arrives powered by the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby Vision at 60 FPS alongside 32GB of storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the television with Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support also making an entrance. That’s on top of being able to enjoy a variety of streaming services, access to Apple Arcade, and the new display calibration functionality. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here.

Today’s Apple TV 4K addition to the certified refurbished storefront joins other recent launches of the 8th-generation iPad and more.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country.

