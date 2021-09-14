HP’s Chromebook 11 is a great OTG computer for note taking and Netflix watching at $119

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $119 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Something Chromebooks handle well is standby usage. You’ll find that it boots up almost instantly upon opening the lid and with its 8-core GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB SSD, there’s plenty of horsepower here to run Chrome OS. The 11.6-inch HD display is covered in an anti-glare coating and features a 178-degree viewing angle. Plus, there’s a USB-A and Type-C port for expandability, built-in Wi-Fi 5, and even Bluetooth 4.2 for enhanced connectivity. Note: Shipping is delayed by a few weeks, bur ordering now locks in the discounted rate. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you plan to take this Chromebook out of the house, we recommend you use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It can be purchased for $9 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

For a higher-end experience, consider HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2. Right now it’s on sale for the first time ever at $200 off, making it just $399. Offering a 2-in-1 experience, you’ll find that this Chromebook also doubles as a tablet and even ships with a stylus for taking notes.

More on the HP Chromebook 11:

ALWAYS ON THE GO – Take this light and durable HP Chromebook with you anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life, so you can stay connected without having to search for an outlet

MADE FOR WHAT YOU DO – Switch between gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done. The powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11.6-inch touchscreen can handle it all

THE GOOGLE EXPERIENCE – Enjoy the seamless simplicity that comes with Google Chrome and Android apps, all integrated into one laptop. It’s fast, simple, and secure

