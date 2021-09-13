HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 is on sale for the very first time at $399 (Save $200)

Best Buy is now offering the all-new HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $399 shipped in both Night Teal and Shade Gray. Having just launched last month with a $699 price tag, today’s $200 discount delivers a new all-time low as the very first markdown yet. HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 also happens to be one of its most unique releases yet. Delivering a detachable keyboard with built-in trackpad that magnetically snaps to the device, you’re looking at an 11-inch 2K display that pairs with an included stylus. Around back, there’s a unique rear kickstand that allows for positioning the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers, as well.

Alternatively, you could go with this best-selling ASUS Chromebook CX1 while it’s on sale. Delivering a rare discount in the first place, you can bring home this offering to tackle back to school workflows and the like at $180.

HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 features:

Keep it light: Light enough to take everywhere you go, the flexible design of the HP Chromebook x2 lets you easily detach the keyboard and kickstand and makes for a great travel companion. With long battery life you can stay connected from anywhere. More ways to get things done: Get it all done with the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen. With a full-size detachable keyboard, oversized touchpad, and dual cameras, you’ll stay productive wherever the day takes you.

