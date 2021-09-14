Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 is already discounted ahead of Friday’s launch, more

After being announced earlier today, the all-new 6th-generation iPad Mini is seeing its very first price cut. Now available for pre-order ahead of launching on Friday, authorized retailer Expercom is discounting the new 2021 iPad Mini starting at $484 shipped for the 64GB model in all four colors. As the very first price cut yet, you can save up to $25 across various storage tiers with both Wi-Fi and cellular offering available.

The latest iteration of iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of cellular connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also unveiled today, Apple’s latest entry-level iPad has now been refreshed with with a new 9th-generation model. The launch discounts are also carrying over here, as you can score the new model for $315. Down from the $329 or more price tag depending on which model you get, this is as notable of a launch discount as you’ll find ahead of release.

While much of the form-factor has remained the same with this update, though Apple has added in some new inclusions Centre Stage is now built into the 12MP ultrawide camera sensor, which pairs with a 20% chip thanks to the A13 processor. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

Other iPad mini 2021 pre-orders:

Other iPad 2021 pre-orders:

No matter which one of the new iPads you go with, pairing them with an Apple Pencil is a must. Talk to any current iPad owner, and they’ll tell you just how notable the iPadOS experience is with the styles thrown in. The iPad mini pairs with the Apple Pencil 2, while the entry-level model will go with the original Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!