Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 sees launch day discount to $459

After being announced last week, Apple’s all-new 6th-generation iPad mini has now begun shipping out. Those who have yet to lock-in the latest release can still benefit from a notable launch discount, as the he new 2021 iPad mini starting at $459 shipped for the 64GB model.

The latest iteration of iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of cellular connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other iPad mini 2021 launch offers:

No matter which one of the new iPads you go with, pairing them with an Apple Pencil is a must. Talk to any current iPad owner, and they’ll tell you just how notable the iPadOS experience is with the styles thrown in. The iPad mini pairs with the Apple Pencil 2, while the entry-level model will go with the original Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

