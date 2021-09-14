New MagSafe-ready HaloLock ESR iPhone 13 cases have arrived starting from $20

After seeing the new Coach lineup, it’s now time for the MagSafe ESR iPhone 13 cases. ESR has already launched its new MagSafe-ready Halolock platform — “the first-of-its-kind ecosystem that works with Apple’s MagSafe technology” — but it is now ready to bring its magnetic case options to the new iPhone 13 with a series of new options. Read on for a closer look.

New HaloLock ESR iPhone 13 cases

ESR is one of the better budget-friendly brands out there, especially with the new HaloLock magnet system in place. This year it is ready right out of the gate with its iPhone 13 lineup of cases including the Classic Hybrid, Air Armor, and Cloud Soft, all of which are “designed to push the potential of MagSafe further through new functionality and better performance than Apple’s limited selection.”

Read on for more details on the new HaloLock MagSafe ESR iPhone 13 cases:

ESR Classic Hybrid Case with HaloLock from $20

This is a clear case that aced the SGS military-grade drop test. It has shock-absorbing air-guard corners, raised screen edge, and camera guard lens protection that provide powerful impact resistance from any angle.

iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

ESR Air Armor Case with HaloLock from $28

ESR iPhone 13 cases: This is a military-grade clear case that shows off the original style of your iPhone. It is made with a tough acrylic back which is 3X more scratch resistant than polycarbonate and never yellows to ensure the case keeps your iPhone protected and looking good for longer.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

ESR Cloud Soft Case with HaloLock from $30

(not military-grade)

This sleek and durable MagSafe-compatible case is made from silky-smooth silicone that will makes you fall in love with the feeling of liquid silicone in your hand with a soft-to-the-touch exterior that provides stellar grip while keeping the buttons easy to press.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Beyond the new MagSafe ESR iPhone 13 cases, you can browse through the just-launched fashion-forward coach iPhone 13 cases right here. Then head straight over to 9to5Mac for in-depth coverage of everything Apple announced at today’s keynote, from the new iPhone 13 and iPad models to Apple Watch 7 and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!