Coach launches fashionable new canvas and leather iPhone 13 cases

The new Coach iPhone 13 cases have arrived and are now available for purchase. Starting from $50, you’ll find Coach’s iconic designs for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ranging from a protective option to more fashion-focused leather and canvas patterns and designs, the new Coach iPhone 13 cases certainly don’t disappoint. Head below for a closer look.

New Coach iPhone 13 cases

The new Coach iPhone 13 cases are now available for purchase directly from the brand’s official site. Just note that while the Protective Case only comes in a single texture/material option, the Coach Wrap Case and Folio Case come in both canvas and leather options, with designs varying across the board. Read on for a closer look:

Delivers maximum protection while remaining slim, sleek and fashion-forward. Features two-layer, co-molded protection with a shock-resistant bumper on the outer edges of the case for drop protection up to 10-feet, plus antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.

Coach Wrap Case $60

Delivers a wraparound design for luxe, 360-degree protection. Designs are offered in either genuine leather or signature Coach canvas material, with a smooth interior finish for a soft and secure hold.

Coach Folio Case $95

Features a bifold design with three credit card/ID slots and a magnetic closure to keep items secure. A bonus detachable case can be separated from the folio and carried independently.

Now that we have gone over the new Coach iPhone 13 cases, head over to 9to5Mac for in-depth coverage of everything Apple announced at today’s keynote, from the new iPhone 13 and iPad models to Apple Watch 7 and more.

