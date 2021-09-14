Coach launches fashionable new canvas and leather iPhone 13 cases

-
News
Coach iPhone 13

The new Coach iPhone 13 cases have arrived and are now available for purchase. Starting from $50, you’ll find Coach’s iconic designs for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ranging from a protective option to more fashion-focused leather and canvas patterns and designs, the new Coach iPhone 13 cases certainly don’t disappoint. Head below for a closer look. 

New Coach iPhone 13 cases

The new Coach iPhone 13 cases are now available for purchase directly from the brand’s official site. Just note that while the Protective Case only comes in a single texture/material option, the Coach Wrap Case and Folio Case come in both canvas and leather options, with designs varying across the board. Read on for a closer look:

Coach Protective Case $50$60

Delivers maximum protection while remaining slim, sleek and fashion-forward. Features two-layer, co-molded protection with a shock-resistant bumper on the outer edges of the case for drop protection up to 10-feet, plus antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.

Coach Wrap Case $60

Delivers a wraparound design for luxe, 360-degree protection. Designs are offered in either genuine leather or signature Coach canvas material, with a smooth interior finish for a soft and secure hold.

Coach Folio Case $95

Features a bifold design with three credit card/ID slots and a magnetic closure to keep items secure. A bonus detachable case can be separated from the folio and carried independently.

Now that we have gone over the new Coach iPhone 13 cases, head over to 9to5Mac for in-depth coverage of everything Apple announced at today’s keynote, from the new iPhone 13 and iPad models to Apple Watch 7 and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $7 Prime shipped scores this 51-piece hot glue gun...
Save $350 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop w/...
Matebo HPT fixed-base 2.25HP handheld router is a woodw...
Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for jus...
Insignia 5-qt. steel air fryer now $40 for today (Reg. ...
Hands-on: Logitech launches ultra-lightweight G435 LIGH...
Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale fo...
METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $84...
Show More Comments

Related

New lows

Amazon clears out all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $14

From $14 Learn More

LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protects the oceans and your Apple earbuds

Save now

Tim Cook is giving you another chance to save on Apple’s MagSafe Charger at $30, more

From $30 Learn More
Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials + smart home gear in latest sale from $13

From $13 Learn More
30% off

Just $7 Prime shipped scores this 51-piece hot glue gun kit (30% off, Amazon low)

$7 Learn More
Save $350

Save $350 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop w/ Thunderbolt 4 at low of $1,350

$1,350 Learn More
Amazon low

Matebo HPT fixed-base 2.25HP handheld router is a woodworking must at Amazon low of $69

$69 Learn More
41% off

Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for just $5 each (41% off, Amazon low)

$10 Learn More