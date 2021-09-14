Matebo HPT fixed-base 2.25HP handheld router is a woodworking must at Amazon low of $69

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsMatebo
Amazon low $69

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Fixed-base 2.25HP Router for $69 shipped. Down from its $133 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before. Whether you’re already interested in woodworking or are just starting to venture into the world, a router is an essential part of any toolkit. This model uses an 11A motor that provides 2.25HP of power to deliver both precise and controlled cuts. It has a 2-stage depth adjustment and electronic speed control so you can dial in this router to be exactly what you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Since you’re saving $64, we recommend using some of that cash to grab this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set. It includes a cove bit, alongside roundover, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $26 on Amazon.

Don’t forget to check out our DIY tools guide for other weekend warrior discounts. There, you’ll find a 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set at $20, the all-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool, and much more.

More on the Matebo HPT Router:

  • MOTOR: 11 Amp motor (2-1/4 peak horsepower), for precise, controlled cuts
  • DEPTH ADJUSTMENT: 2-Stage motor release clamp, for quick and accurate depth adjustments and base changes
  • SPEED CONTROL: Electronic speed control, maintains constant RPM even as load varies
  • LOW NOISE: Class leading low noise level, only 79.5dB for a quieter workshop

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Matebo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Just $7 Prime shipped scores this 51-piece hot glue gun...
Save $350 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop w/...
Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for jus...
Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale fo...
This MacBook accessory converts both of your Type-C por...
WD’s SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s speeds and wo...
Nooie indoor smart cam with 2-way audio, night vision, ...
This $4.50 motion-sensing wardrobe light has four hooks...
Show More Comments

Related

Pre-order

Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]

40% off Learn More

Coach launches fashionable new canvas and leather iPhone 13 cases

30% off

Just $7 Prime shipped scores this 51-piece hot glue gun kit (30% off, Amazon low)

$7 Learn More
Save $350

Save $350 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop w/ Thunderbolt 4 at low of $1,350

$1,350 Learn More
41% off

Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for just $5 each (41% off, Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
$60 off

Insignia 5-qt. steel air fryer now $40 for today (Reg. up to $100) + more from $50

$40 Learn More

Hands-on: Logitech launches ultra-lightweight G435 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset

Learn More
Reg. $30

Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale for under $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More