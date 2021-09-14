Matebo HPT fixed-base 2.25HP handheld router is a woodworking must at Amazon low of $69

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Fixed-base 2.25HP Router for $69 shipped. Down from its $133 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before. Whether you’re already interested in woodworking or are just starting to venture into the world, a router is an essential part of any toolkit. This model uses an 11A motor that provides 2.25HP of power to deliver both precise and controlled cuts. It has a 2-stage depth adjustment and electronic speed control so you can dial in this router to be exactly what you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Since you’re saving $64, we recommend using some of that cash to grab this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set. It includes a cove bit, alongside roundover, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $26 on Amazon.

Don’t forget to check out our DIY tools guide for other weekend warrior discounts. There, you’ll find a 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set at $20, the all-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool, and much more.

More on the Matebo HPT Router:

MOTOR: 11 Amp motor (2-1/4 peak horsepower), for precise, controlled cuts

DEPTH ADJUSTMENT: 2-Stage motor release clamp, for quick and accurate depth adjustments and base changes

SPEED CONTROL: Electronic speed control, maintains constant RPM even as load varies

LOW NOISE: Class leading low noise level, only 79.5dB for a quieter workshop

