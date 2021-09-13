All-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool wields McLaren Formula 1-inspired design, more

Having the right tool around tends to make just about every task a whole lot easier. This is just one reason why multi-tools continue to be such a popular product category. Kershaw is arguably one of the best-known manufacturers in the space, with hundreds of knives, multi-tools, and more from which to choose. Today we’ve discovered a new addition to the lineup, and it’s called Kershaw Downforce. This multi-tool features a keyring-friendly design that’s outfitted with Phillips and flat head screwdrivers, a mini pry bar, and bottle opener. Continue reading to learn more.

Kershaw Downforce stylishly adds several functions to your keychain

Even if you tend to keep your keychain on the light side these days, attaching some sort of small and lightweight multi-tool or pocket knife can go a long way when you need some common tools. The new Kershaw Downforce will inevitably fit the bill for some, thanks to functions that include a bottle opener, mini pry bar, and both Phillips and flathead screwdrivers.

An eye-catching orange “see me” glass-filled nylon cover gets its inspiration from McLaren Formula 1 cars, a bright design that’s balanced out by a BlackWash finish throughout the rest of the multi-tool. Kershaw touts that this finish “hides scratches well.” Along the back you’ll find several notches that are often referred to as jimping. These should add a bit a of extra grip to Kershaw Downforce, not matter how it’s being used.

Pricing and availability

The new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool is available for order now at both Amazon and Kershaw. Kershaw has a list price of $18.99, but Amazon manages to undercut that quite a bit by currently clocking in at $13.71. It’s worth noting that Kershaw will charge $5.99 for shipping, while Prime members will receive free shipping when ordering from Amazon. At the moment there is a one- to two-month shipping delay at Amazon, but there appears to be no holdup when ordering direct from Kershaw.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, it’s hard to argue that Kershaw Downforce does not have an eye-catching design. While functionality may be limited when compared with full-blown multi-tools at or below this price point, the compact size of this unit will make it a great option for many.

The lack of any sort of blade is a bit of a letdown considering just how often we all need to open packages these days. That being said, something tells me that at least one edge of Kershaw Downforce will be sharp enough to get you started.

