Add this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set to your shop for $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 16-piece Carbon-Steel File Tool Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you enjoy tackling projects that involve metal, wood, or even plastic, this file tool set could be worth adding to your shop. It’s touted as great for “de-burring, trimming, smoothing, and shaping” all of those materials. You’ll get a large, small, and medium-sized options, ensuring you can quickly tackle bigger items or more delicately work on miniature projects. Each file is made from heat-treated, high-carbon steel which is said to offer “high wear resistance and hardness with low ductility.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not put today’s savings to work with this 100-pack of 4-inch zip ties for $3 Prime shipped. The convenience of these shouldn’t be underestimated. I use them all the time when taming cables behind the TV, my desk, and more. At $0.03 each, the value here is very hard to overlook.

Once finished here, you may also be interested in this 13-piece woodcarving knife set at $10 Prime shipped or the latest Home Depot sale with up to $220 off DEWALT, RYOBI, Makita, and other combo kits. Plus, Kershaw Gravel Pocket Knife has fallen further and is now $20.50 alongside Kershaw Kuro at $19.50. And if you like Kershaw, be sure to check out today’s coverage of its all-new Downforce multi-tool with a McLaren Formula 1-inspired design.

Hi-Spec 16-piece Carbon-Steel File Tool Set features:

SMOOTH FILING: For metal, wood, or plastic file tools, the Hi-Spec Carbon-Steel Hand & Needle File Tool Set includes the most reached for types and sizes for de-burring, trimming, smoothing and shaping. Use at home, the garage, or workshop for DIY work, hobbies, model projects, and craftwork. All stored in a big zipper case

4 FULL-SIZE FILES: For quick material removal and general-purpose filing. Full-length 8in/200mm machinist’s files with 4.25in/110mm handles. A flat file, a half-round file and triangle file, all three with a double-cut tooth pattern, and a round file with a single-cut pattern. Coarseness is from bastard to second-cut and are cut with teeth along the filing edges

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!