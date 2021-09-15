Energizer’s 140-lumen LED flashlight illuminates the path in front of you at low of $13.50

Amazon is offering the Energizer 140-lumen Tactical LED Flashlight for $13.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of over $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 140-lumen LED flashlight is ready to illuminate any situation you come across. Powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 10 hours in low mode, allowing you to go all night before it’s time to swap the battery if you’re out camping. It’s IPX4 water-resistant and also drop proof, making it ready to handle anything you throw at it, be that hiking, camping, or an emergency power outage. This flashlight is also compact and easy to carry, meaning you can keep it in a pocket, purse, or backpack just in case you need it. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700. Head below for more.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget to bring AUKEY’s 20000mAh Qi power bank with you camping. It’s a massive 60% off, making it just $20. This battery delivers a USB-C Power Delivery port as well as built-in Qi charger to your portable setup, allowing you to plug in devices on-the-go and keep your battery full at all times.

More on the ENergizer LED Flashlight:

This LED Tactical flashlight comes with 1 Energizer Max AA Battery (Included) so you have the reliable power and performance you require, right out of the box.

This heavy duty Tac-1AA easily illuminates dark spaces with a bright beam that shines for up to 70 Meters (210 Feet) in High Mode.

Compact with heavy duty durability, this flashlight is small enough for everyday carry, but powerful enough for a variety of situations. Perfect for glove boxes, purses, and tool benches.

