Energizer’s 140-lumen LED flashlight illuminates the path in front of you at low of $13.50

-
AmazonEnergizer
New low $13.50

Amazon is offering the Energizer 140-lumen Tactical LED Flashlight for $13.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of over $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 140-lumen LED flashlight is ready to illuminate any situation you come across. Powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 10 hours in low mode, allowing you to go all night before it’s time to swap the battery if you’re out camping. It’s IPX4 water-resistant and also drop proof, making it ready to handle anything you throw at it, be that hiking, camping, or an emergency power outage. This flashlight is also compact and easy to carry, meaning you can keep it in a pocket, purse, or backpack just in case you need it. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700. Head below for more.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget to bring AUKEY’s 20000mAh Qi power bank with you camping. It’s a massive 60% off, making it just $20. This battery delivers a USB-C Power Delivery port as well as built-in Qi charger to your portable setup, allowing you to plug in devices on-the-go and keep your battery full at all times.

More on the ENergizer LED Flashlight:

  • This LED Tactical flashlight comes with 1 Energizer Max AA Battery (Included) so you have the reliable power and performance you require, right out of the box.
  • This heavy duty Tac-1AA easily illuminates dark spaces with a bright beam that shines for up to 70 Meters (210 Feet) in High Mode.
  • Compact with heavy duty durability, this flashlight is small enough for everyday carry, but powerful enough for a variety of situations. Perfect for glove boxes, purses, and tool benches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Energizer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This #1 best-selling waterproof car trash can just hit ...
Keep this OLED pulse oximeter around for just $14 Prime...
Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads,...
Show off and tidily stow your ride with this 3-pack of ...
Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protector...
This car multi-tool is a pressure gauge with pliers, sc...
Bring the grill inside this fall, Dash Everyday Deluxe ...
ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini cover...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Add four Eveready LED flashlights with batteries to your emergency kit at just $7

$7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: OsmAnd+ Offline Maps, DISTRAINT, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Orig. $179

Latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote sees cert. refurb discount down to $118 (Orig. $179)

$118 Learn More
Clean your car

This #1 best-selling waterproof car trash can just hit $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

$11 Learn More

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more

Save now

Get the ScoutPro charger with wireless, magnetic, and USB outputs for $99 (Reg. $199)

$99 Learn More
$349 value

Score Google Nest Learning Thermostat and a Nest Audio speaker for $239 (Save $110)

$239 Learn More
All-time lows

Newegg delivers all-time lows on RTX 3080 Ti + RTX 3070 desktops from $1,700

From $1,700 Learn More