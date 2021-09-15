Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 60%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $19.99 when applying code BASIXPRO at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Saving you 60% from the usual $50 price tag, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and the best in months. AUKEY’s 20000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output.

Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger.

