Acer’s Spin 311 Touchscreen Chromebook plummets to new low of $155 (Save $110)

Walmart now offers Acer’s Spin 311 Touchscreen Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $155 shipped. Listed for $300, though typically going closer to $265 or so, today’s massive $110 discount marks a new all-time low at $70 under our previous mention. This popular 2-in-1 Chromebook centers on an 11.6-inch touchscreen, which can be folded up to 360-degrees over the keyboard to form a tablet, viewing stand, or other configurations. You’ll also find lots of built-in programs and features through Google’s Chrome OS, and up to 100GB of cloud storage through Google Drive. This is easily one of the best deals I’ve seen on a touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook, so whether it’s back to school or early holiday shopping you’re after, it’s a solid and affordable way to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 reviews.

With all of your savings today, throwing in something as simple as a protective sleeve is sort of a no-brainer. This one has glowing ratings on Amazon and comes with a variety of pouches and slots for your charging cord, phone, and other accessories. Plus, it rings up at just $13, so you’ll only use a small fraction of what you’ve saved already. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 16,000 customers.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features:

The stylish Chromebook Spin 311 easily transforms into anything you need it to be, thanks to its flexible 360° hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet-style device. This immensely versatility folds into any situation, allowing you to take it anywhere and use it everywhere! Weighing in at just 2.21lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag.

