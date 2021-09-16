Dell’s latest 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor upgrades your setup for $285

Amazon is offering the Dell 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM) for $284.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from $330, today’s deal marks one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked and also a new all-time low. This is one of Dell’s latest displays and features a 1440p resolution at a 165Hz refresh rate. There’s also FreeSync Premium in tow for a tear-free experience when using a compatible graphics card. The 1500R curvature also makes playing your favorite title even more immersive. You’ll find two HDMI and a DisplayPort input available here, allowing you to hook up multiple computers at once. Ratings still rolling in, but early reviews at Dell show 4.8/5 stars overall. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt for the BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch 144Hz display. While it’s a lower resolution and slightly slower refresh rate, it’s still a fantastic option if you’re on a previous-generation graphics card. Considering it costs just $169, you’re saving well over $100 by opting with BenQ’s alternative, so do keep that in mind when making your next monitor purchasing decision.

Also, did you see the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse on sale? Well, it just dropped today and is available for just $25. The Pulsefire FPS Pro brings high-precision input to your budget setup, making it a great addition to any desk.

More on the Dell 27-inch Gaming Monitor:

A NEW VIEW: This 1500R curved gaming monitor provides a truly immersive experience that offers more realistic visuals and comfortable viewing

SEE EVERY DETAIL: A QHD (Quad HD) curved monitor screen provides a display resolution of 2560 x 1440 on a 27-inch panel

A SMOOTHER EXPERIENCE: A 165Hz refresh rate allows fast-moving visuals to be seen with incredible clarity for faster reaction times

