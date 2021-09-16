HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse brings high-precision input to your budget setup at $25

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. With a list price of $45 and a normal going rate of around $35 or so at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only three times before. The Pixart sensor here delivers a native DPI range of up to 16,000, ensuring you can be as precise as you want when it comes to movement sensitivity. There are six programmable buttons and even onboard memory to store your configuration as you swap between computers. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this budget-focused wireless mouse could be a great option for you. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $6. While it’s not gaming-grade, you’ll find that a single battery is said to last up to several months before you need to replace it, making it great for a portable, on-the-go setup.

Don’t forget to check out our roundup of Logitech G PRO gaming gear on sale from $50. Discounted a few days ago, these discounts won’t last long. You’ll find everything from keyboards to mice, headsets, and more available, so be sure to give it a look before you leave and see if there’s something in there that piques your interest.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse features:

Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16, 000

Comfortable ergonomic design

Six programmable buttons

Easy customization with HyperX Ingenuity software

Onboard memory to store customizations

