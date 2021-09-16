All-new Gerber Zilch pocket knife pairs slim footprint with a stylish design

Truth be told, the average pocket knife tends to be pretty boring. It serves a purpose, but generally won’t turn heads based on its design. This is not the case when it comes to Gerber Zilch. It is available in several colorways, all of which have “exposed barrels, an unexpected spine design, and the option to customize deployment.” As with much of the competition, Zilch has a clip for keeping it snugly attached to your pocket. When opened, it spans a total of 7.2 inches, which is fairly impressive given its lightweight 2.2-ounce design. Continue reading to learn more.

Gerber Zilch pairs portability with style

One of the most striking parts about Gerber Zilch has to the clean look of its textured grip. It doesn’t stop there though, Zilch also has a sleek, 7Cr stainless steel drop point blade that’s paired with a lanyard hole that provides yet another way to take it with you. This pocket knife can be deployed using either a thumb stud or nail nick.

Other standout features when it comes to the look and feel include a unique spine design and exposed barrels. Gerber touts that Zilch is specifically made with space-conscious EDC users in mind. As with all Gerber offerings, this blade is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, helping confirm that it is built to last. Since it is a reputable brand, buyers shouldn’t have a difficult time getting in touch with Gerber in the event that something prematurely fails.

Pricing and availability

The new Gerber Zilch pocket knife is available to order now and is priced from $21. Amazon currently has it listed at $22, which is a mismatch that could be fixed in the near future. That being said, the difference in price could have something to do with shipping—orders placed at Gerber are only eligible for free shipping once a $50 threshold has been reached. Zilch comes in three colorways: Black, Coyote Brown, and Drab Red.

9to5Toys’ Take

In the modern era, having less to carry is often seen as a good thing. This bodes well for Gerber Zilch thanks to its lightweight and compact design. While there are even smaller solutions out there like Paraframe Mini, Zilch comes reasonably close and without question, it tilts the scales in favor of portability. Sleek styling and standout colorways are also likely curry favor, which could eventually make this one of the more popular offerings among Gerber’s vast portfolio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!