Nuun lets you ditch 40 single-use sports drink bottles with its electrolyte tablets at just $11.50

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Nuun Sports Electrolyte Drink Tablets for $11.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this multi-pack normally goes for between $18 to $25 at Amazon, with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low price that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of having to store dozens of bottles of sports drinks in your pantry, Nuun is a great alternative. My wife and I switched to Nuun a few months ago and it’s not only more convenient, but tastes better and the sparkling design is a nice touch as well. There are no artificial flavors or sweetener here either, and each tube holds 10 total tablets so you can easily keep them in a bag, purse, or even pocket. Just add one tablet to a glass of water, wait a few minutes, and you’ll be good to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers. Keep reading for more.

Consider picking up the Pogo BPA-free plastic water bottle with chug lid to keep with you at all times, as well. It’s available on Amazon for $9 in the 32-ounce size and will allow you to easily stay hydrated all day long. Being 32 ounces, you’ll likely need to use two tablets for a full jug, but that’ll keep you ready to go for hours on end.

Don’t forget that you can keep juicing throughout the winter when you pick up Omega’s H3000D cold press. Fresh juice is a great way to start your day, and considering this model is only $80, it’s a no-brainer purchase. You’re saving $70 here, making now a great time to buy.

More on Nuun:

Nuun Sport is an Electrolyte-Rich Sports Drink Tablet, enhanced with electrolytes and bursting with a natural, low-calorie fruity flavor. Mix with water for a hydrating beverage to keep you powering through your next workout.

Nuun Sport Drink Tablets enhance your workout and/or your work day naturally through improved hydration. Keep a tube in your gym bag, car, purse, hiking pack or anywhere you’ll want to mix up a healthy, replenishing drink. Gluten free

Nuun’s Drink Tablets use no artificial flavoring or sweeteners (sweetened with high-quality Stevia only) and are keto-friendly. Nuun Sport is designed with Complete Electrolytes and Non-GMO ingredients for clean, guilt-free hydration.

