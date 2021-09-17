Keep the juicing going all winter with Omega’s H3000D Cold Press at $80 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s deal is 47% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. More than capable of processing just about any ingredients, it features a “gentle combination” of high power and low speed (90 to 110 RPM) to expose “the foods to less oxygen which preserves enzyme and nutrient strength.” Alongside a series of dishwasher-safe parts, like the hopper, brush, plunger, pulp container, juicing screens, and more, Cold press juicing “is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,250 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this Ultrean Centrifugal Juicer at $40 shipped on Amazon. The 4+ star-rated option won’t provide that hardcore cold-pressed juice found above, but it will still infuse your diet with nutrient rich, homemade juices for half the price.

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press Juicer:

Juicing Just Got Easier and More Affordable Than Ever! Omega’s H3000D Horizontal Cold Press 365 Slow Juicer is perfect for juicing fruits, vegetables and leafy greens! Because the auger juices at a slower 90-110 RPM, the essential vitamins, enzymes and nutrients of the produce are preserved. This slow juicer ensures minimal oxidation, heat build up, foaming and clogging!

