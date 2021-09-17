Save 20% on Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips, and more from $16

-
AmazonSmart HomeTreatlife
Save 20% From $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Treatlife via Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of its smart home accessories starting at $16. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. A notable highlight would have to be the Treatlife Dimmer Outdoor Smart Plug at $26.39, which is down from the usual $33 price tag in order to mark the best price in several months. Delivering a single outlet to your outdoor setup, this is a notable upgrade for Alexa or Assistant users to control everything from patio lights to Christmas decor and more. There’s also built-in dimming functionality, too. As a #1 best-seller, over 6,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other discounts in today’s limited time Gold Box. Alongside just smart plugs, you’ll find everything from LED light bulbs to lamps, light strips, and more for your Alexa or Assistant smart home. And with pricing starting at $16, the same 20% in savings applies as noted above.

But for something a bit more exciting for the outdoor smart home setup, go have a look at our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on the new Enbrighten patio lights. I just went hands-on with them earlier in the week, finding them to be a pretty compelling upgrade to your Alexa or Assistant setup for bringing some ambiance to an outdoor space. Get all of the details right here.

Treatlife Dimmer Outdoor Smart Plug features:

This alexa smart plugs can adjust brightness level from 1-100% with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, it can easily control outdoor lights by sending that voice commands like “Alexa, set my patio lights to 40%”. he smart dimmer plug does not need to be connected to a cumbersome hub. Just simply plug in a device and you can control your outdoor smart plug via Smart Life/ TreatLife APP directly from anywhere, as long as your phone access to a secure 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. (Note: Not support 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi). The max distance of Wi-Fi coverage is 300FT within no obstacle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Treatlife

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to ...
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops...
Discover your family tree, 23andMe’s Ancestry DNA...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell drops to $160 (Reg. $2...
Picture-perfect coffee awaits: These popular immersion ...
This 100-quart Coleman ice chest is ready for fall camp...
Prep for fall with this #1 best-selling 17.5-inch split...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Gosund’s 9-in-1 smart surge protector power strip with USB drops to $17 at Amazon

$17 Learn More
Save 28%

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to new low of $18 (Save 28%), more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

$42 Learn More
Orig. $600

Bring Dyson’s hybrid V10 Clean+ Cordless Stick/Hand Vac home for $270 (Refurb, $180 off)

$270 Learn More
$1,059 value

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a $60 credit at $769 (Refurb, $1,059 value)

$769 Learn More
Reg. $150

Keep the juicing going all winter with Omega’s H3000D Cold Press at $80 (Reg. $150)

$80 Learn More
50% off

JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to 50% off with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
Orig. $280

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops to $130 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

$130 Learn More