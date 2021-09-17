Save 20% on Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips, and more from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Treatlife via Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of its smart home accessories starting at $16. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. A notable highlight would have to be the Treatlife Dimmer Outdoor Smart Plug at $26.39, which is down from the usual $33 price tag in order to mark the best price in several months. Delivering a single outlet to your outdoor setup, this is a notable upgrade for Alexa or Assistant users to control everything from patio lights to Christmas decor and more. There’s also built-in dimming functionality, too. As a #1 best-seller, over 6,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other discounts in today’s limited time Gold Box. Alongside just smart plugs, you’ll find everything from LED light bulbs to lamps, light strips, and more for your Alexa or Assistant smart home. And with pricing starting at $16, the same 20% in savings applies as noted above.

But for something a bit more exciting for the outdoor smart home setup, go have a look at our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on the new Enbrighten patio lights. I just went hands-on with them earlier in the week, finding them to be a pretty compelling upgrade to your Alexa or Assistant setup for bringing some ambiance to an outdoor space. Get all of the details right here.

Treatlife Dimmer Outdoor Smart Plug features:

This alexa smart plugs can adjust brightness level from 1-100% with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, it can easily control outdoor lights by sending that voice commands like “Alexa, set my patio lights to 40%”. he smart dimmer plug does not need to be connected to a cumbersome hub. Just simply plug in a device and you can control your outdoor smart plug via Smart Life/ TreatLife APP directly from anywhere, as long as your phone access to a secure 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. (Note: Not support 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi). The max distance of Wi-Fi coverage is 300FT within no obstacle.

