This wall-mounted mail holder also has a shelf and key hooks at just $13 (Save $10)

Auto Off-roading (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LIBWYS Wall-mounted Mail Holder for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code ZFRQ5YV8 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $23, you’re saving $10 here which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you need a way to keep your keys, mail, and even jackets organized by the door, this is a great way to do just that. You’ll find that there’s a dedicated mail organizer here, as well as a small floating shelf to store other goods. Below, there are four double-sided key hangers that can also function to hold lightweight coats and jackets. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

You could instead opt for the Command Key Rail. It’s available for under $9 at Amazon and allows you to easily install and remove the hooks. You’ll miss out on the mail slot and shelf, but gain a sleeker and more minimal overall design, which could fit your home’s aesthetic more.

Once you arrive home and put your keys away, make sure things are picked up with Dyson’s hybrid V10 Clean+ Cordless Stick/Hand Vac. It’s on sale right now for $270, which is a massive $180 discount. While refurbished, you’ll get a 6-month Dyson warranty with your purchase, giving peace of mind that this vacuum will last.

More on the LIBWYS Wall-mounted Mail Holder:

RUSTIC MAIL & KEY HOLDER ORGANIZER: This excellent modern farmhouse wooden rustic wall mounted organizer with 4 double hooks will keep your mail, magazines, organizing letters, bills, documents, cards, catalogs, leashes, coats, hats, umbrellas, wallet, accessories and keys organized. And 1 small floating shelf to display small photo frame, succulent, sunglasses, ornament and so on.

