Bring Dyson’s hybrid V10 Clean+ Cordless Stick/Hand Vac home for $270 (Refurb, $180 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum for $269.99 in factory refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $450 in renewed condition at Amazon, or $500 at Walmart for similar models, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and as much as $280 in savings. Whole-machine filtration is joined by the included drop-in docking/charging station alongside the up to 60-minute runtime. You’ll also receive a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, combination add-on, and the ability to quickly transform into a hand vacuum for the car and more. It has been “thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards” and ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Something along the lines of this Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Vac at $150 would makes for a solid alternative. This one will save you an additional $120 on a vacuum with a 4+ star rating from over 14,600 Amazon customers. There’s no hand vacuum configuration here, but the sizable savings might be worth the trade off for some.

Prefer to have a robot do the job for you instead? This morning’s Gold Box has a great deal on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum. Just be sure to check out our launch coverage of eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping and mopping features as well as iRobot’s “smartest robot vacuum to date.”

More on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum:

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10: 14 cyclones: 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin.

Fade-free power: The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home.

Whole-machine filtration: The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.

