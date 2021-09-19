Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s 6Gb/s Deco X90 Mesh System at low of $100 off

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s Deco X90 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, today’s 20% savings are a match for our previous mention of the all-time low. Boasting incredible speeds up to 6.6Gb/s over 802.11ax, this luxurious mesh Wi-Fi system is perfect for larger households with up to 6,000-square feet of seamless coverage. That’s alongside a 2.5Gb and single Gigabit Ethernet wired connection if the 200-device wireless capacity isn’t quite enough for your family’s gaming or streaming needs. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. See more options below.

Rather have something more affordable powering your home network? TP-Link’s Deco X60 is a great option if you don’t need those lightning-quick 6.6Gb/s speeds. Down to about $206 after you clip the on-page coupon, the Deco X60 arrives with speeds up to 3Gb/s over Wi-Fi 6 while still maintaining an impressive 5,000-square foot mesh range.

Otherwise, you’ll want to take a look at our networking guide for other ways to upgrade past 802.11ac internet. For example, we’re still tracking some impressive $80 savings on ASUS’ blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 gaming router. With speeds up to 6Gb/s and dual 10Gb Ethernet ports in tow, this mesh router is ready to take on just about anything you can throw at it. But if it’s a cost-effective option you’re after, there are more deals inside starting from $74.

TP-Link Deco X90 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

