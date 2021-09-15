ASUS’ 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 gaming routerreturns to Amazon low at $380 (Save $70), more

Amazon is offering ASUS’ RT-AX89X Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $379.99 shipped. Down from $450, this matches the second-best price we’ve ever tracked and the Amazon low, which was beaten only once when it went for $360. Prepared for blazing-fast 6Gb/s speeds over Wi-Fi 6, the ASUS RT-AX89X gaming router is ready to take on anything with eight beamforming antennas, AiMesh compatibility, and twin 10Gb Ethernet port for lightning-quick wired connection to boot. The mesh component adds a lot of versatility to this powerhouse router, so it’s prepared whether you’re streaming 4K video in one room while gaming online in another, or enjoying a host of smart home gadgets. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. See more options below.

Looking for something a little more low-key? This 4-stream NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 router is currently down to $73.99 shipped. That’s marks the first notable discount we’ve tracked from the $100 list price, marking a new low at 26% off. Delivering a more affordable way to bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home, this popular NETGEAR router arrives with dual-band speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and three beamforming antennas for up to 1,500-square feet of coverage. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 39,000 Amazon shoppers.

And for even more ways to upgrade your home gaming set up, just head over to our dedicated gaming guide. We’re currently tracking deals on everything you could need from a new RTX 3080 Ti desktop up to $500 off, or an all-time low on a sleek desk to rest on top of it. And for working on the go, we’re still seeing some amazing new lows on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with an AMOLED display, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Upgrade your large home network speed by connecting the ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming Router to your broadband modem and devices. The RT-AX89X provides fast, stable, and secure wireless connections for online games, watching 4K streaming video, broadcasting live streams, and more. Featuring eight external antennas and 8 x 8 multi-user MIMO technology, this router is designed to deliver a total maximum throughput of 6,000 Mb/s across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

