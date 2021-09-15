ASUS’ 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 gaming routerreturns to Amazon low at $380 (Save $70), more

Amazon is offering ASUS’ RT-AX89X Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $379.99 shipped. Down from $450, this matches the second-best price we’ve ever tracked and the Amazon low, which was beaten only once when it went for $360. Prepared for blazing-fast 6Gb/s speeds over Wi-Fi 6, the ASUS RT-AX89X gaming router is ready to take on anything with eight beamforming antennas, AiMesh compatibility, and twin 10Gb Ethernet port for lightning-quick wired connection to boot. The mesh component adds a lot of versatility to this powerhouse router, so it’s prepared whether you’re streaming 4K video in one room while gaming online in another, or enjoying a host of smart home gadgets. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. See more options below.

Looking for something a little more low-key? This 4-stream NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 router is currently down to $73.99 shipped. That’s marks the first notable discount we’ve tracked from the $100 list price, marking a new low at 26% off. Delivering a more affordable way to bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home, this popular NETGEAR router arrives with dual-band speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and three beamforming antennas for up to 1,500-square feet of coverage. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 39,000 Amazon shoppers.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Upgrade your large home network speed by connecting the ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming Router to your broadband modem and devices. The RT-AX89X provides fast, stable, and secure wireless connections for online games, watching 4K streaming video, broadcasting live streams, and more. Featuring eight external antennas and 8 x 8 multi-user MIMO technology, this router is designed to deliver a total maximum throughput of 6,000 Mb/s across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

