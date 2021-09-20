Feel the flow of ASUS’ Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 gaming router at new all-time low of $200

Amazon is offering the ASUS RT-AX82U Aura RGB Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. This marks only the second discount we’ve tracked from the $230 list price, marking a new all-time low. Delivering dual-band speeds up to 5.4Gb/s over Wi-Fi 6, ASUS’ Aura router provides both solid performance and the ideal look for your gaming setup, with RGB lighting effects highlighting the sleek design. You’ll also find AiMesh compatibility here to increase your home coverage, as well as four LAN ports and a USB 3.2 port for wired connection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more.

Although, if you’re just now upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, you can dip your toe in with something more affordable like NETGEAR’s 4-stream router for $74. Perfect for homes with multiple smart devices, you’ll garner speeds up to 1.8Gb/s here, alongside four Gigabit Ethernet ports and a 1-year hardware warranty. Over 40,000 customers have left reviews, and the dust has settled on a solid 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also tracking some great savings on one of TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 contenders for $400, and though this might be a bit pricier than the models above, it offers an outstanding 6.6Gb/s mesh Wi-Fi 6 connection for up to 6,000-square feet seamless coverage throughout the home. Plus, it’s currently at an all-time low of $100 off.

ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

ASUS RT-AX82U is the only choice for Mobile Gaming. Enjoy the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever with the ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6 router. It delivers ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, and is packed with advanced technology, including Mobile Game Mode for a lag-free, low-latency mobile gaming experience, Lifetime Free Internet Security, and AURA RGB effect for your custom lighting needs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!