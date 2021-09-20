Save 20% on Case-Mate AirTag keychain rings, rugged straps, and other cases from $12

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Case-Mate AirTag cases for the first time, headlined by the Tough Sport Rugged Strap at $11.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at 20% in savings while delivering a new all-time low. Ideal for strapping onto everything from keys to luggage, bags, and more, this Case-Mate offering has a streamlined and rugged build to keep an AirTag in place. There’s a nylon strap that pairs with a silicone exterior in order to loop onto just about anything in your everyday carry. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Case-Mate AirTag cases:

Entering as one of the offerings that have previously made our list of the best AirTags cases, Case-Mate’s more affordable styles arrive to join plenty of other ways to strap the new Apple accessory to your backpack, keys, and more. So be sure to peruse the entire selection of our favorites right here for some equally as recommendable models.

Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap features:

  • Strap case designed for Apple AirTag 2021 (AirTag is not included)
  • Secures easily to keys, luggage or purses
  • Easily insert or remove your AirTag
  • Ultra-strong strap
  • Durable outer shell securely holds your AirTag

