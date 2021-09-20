Home Depot clears out RYOBI outdoor electric mowers, leaf blowers, more at up to $498 off

-
Home DepotDIY and Outdoor ToolsRyobi
Save now $498 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is clearing out a selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools with up to $498 off. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll find in-store pickup available on just about everything at no additional cost. With a wide range of tool savings to take advantage of, Home Depot is delivering a series of notable off-season discounts in the form of electric mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and other gear for your outdoor setup. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers, and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Amongst all of the discounts, an easy standout is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower bundled with a string trimmer and leaf blower at $3,899. Down from its $4,398 price tag, you’re saving $498 with today’s offer marking the second-best value of the year.

Equipped with a 42-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery, allowing you to tackle around 2.5-acres of lawn. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine while still enjoying the perks of a ride-on mower. So even if there’s not too many more weeks of summer lawn care to tackle, this discount will have you ready for all of next year’s chores. Over 350 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Other notable deals:

RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Depot

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Score two of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools...
Greenworks 24V brushless drills, impact drivers, and mo...
CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 450-piece mechanics tool se...
All-new Gerber Zilch pocket knife pairs slim footprint ...
New 2021 low strikes Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife a...
Add a 7-piece WoodRiver Forstner bit set to your drill ...
SKIL’s 10-inch table saw is a must for beginner w...
Add this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set to your sh...
Show More Comments

Related

Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

WORX’ electric JawSaw makes trimming branches a breeze at $90, more in New Green Deals

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-in. chainsaw with 12Ah battery + blower $449, more in New Green Deals

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks’ 40V blower + mulcher makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $86, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks 40V string trimmer + blower kit tackles yard chores at $146, more New Green Deals

Save 23%

Save up to 23% on Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrips and color bulb bundles from $80

From $80 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off your purchase + extra 10% off

+ 10% off Learn More