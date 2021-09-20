Home Depot clears out RYOBI outdoor electric mowers, leaf blowers, more at up to $498 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is clearing out a selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools with up to $498 off. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll find in-store pickup available on just about everything at no additional cost. With a wide range of tool savings to take advantage of, Home Depot is delivering a series of notable off-season discounts in the form of electric mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and other gear for your outdoor setup. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers, and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Amongst all of the discounts, an easy standout is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower bundled with a string trimmer and leaf blower at $3,899. Down from its $4,398 price tag, you’re saving $498 with today’s offer marking the second-best value of the year.

Equipped with a 42-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery, allowing you to tackle around 2.5-acres of lawn. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine while still enjoying the perks of a ride-on mower. So even if there’s not too many more weeks of summer lawn care to tackle, this discount will have you ready for all of next year’s chores. Over 350 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Other notable deals:

RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

