meross’ latest sale includes HomeKit garage door openers, plugs, lighting, more from $18

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering several of its HomeKit-enabled smart home products on sale from $18. Our favorite is the Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $37.49 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $50, today’s deal is less than $2 above the lowest price that we’ve seen all-time and is the second-best deal to date. If your garage door still requires you to enter a code or press a button to open and close, then it’s time to change that. It allows you to use Apple’s HomeKit with Siri, Google Assistant, and even Amazon Alexa to issue voice commands to open or close your garage door. Plus, you can tie it into smart home automations, automatically opening and closing the door based on various other factors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

More meross HomeKit deals:

Don’t forget about the TP-Link sale that we saw go live this morning. It has deals priced from $10 with various smart home gear discounted across multiple categories. Also, our dedicated smart home guide is a must-see for other ways to save.

More on the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote:

  • Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!
  • Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Please scroll down and check in the “Product guides and documents – User Manual”for more product information.

