TP-Link Kasa 2-pack smart plugs hit all-time low at $14.50 + more switches and bulbs from $10

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Reg. $25+ From $10

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on TP-Link’s Kasa smart home gear. One standout is the 2-pack of Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for $14.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally in the $50 range, this 2-pack typically sells for closer to $15 or $20 and is now at a new all-time low directly from Amazon. The no hub-required smart plugs are great for adding to an existing setup or jumping in for the first time with both smartphone and voice control support via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. They allow you to control anything plugged in to them from anywhere you might be alongside the ability to create timers and schedules over your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4+ stars from over 80,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Speaking of smart home deals, we are also still tracking a host of Govee lamps, wall lights, and more at up to $50 off as well as the Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor and Leak Detector at $129. Over in our smart home hub, you’ll also find deals on the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, these eufyCam 2C Pro systems with HomeKit Secure Video, and the Philips Hue HomeKit Outdoor Motion Sensors, among much more right here

More on the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs:

  • Voice Control: Add voice control to any outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.
  • Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 23% on Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrips and c...
meross’ latest sale includes HomeKit garage door ...
Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone C...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem with 2Gb/s capabilitie...
Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE V...
Pair your iPhone 13 with mophie’s Snap+ Mini MagS...
Amazon’s Gold Box knocks up to 30% off Muscle Mil...
Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac returns...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to new low of $18 (Save 28%), more from $12

From $12 Learn More
23% off

Control outdoor holiday lighting with Etekcity’s Alexa-ready smart dual outlet at $20 (23% off)

$20 Learn More
Save 23%

Save up to 23% on Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrips and color bulb bundles from $80

From $80 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off your purchase + extra 10% off

+ 10% off Learn More
Save now

meross’ latest sale includes HomeKit garage door openers, plugs, lighting, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
Save 54%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone Case $6 (Save 54%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Little Misfortune, Space Grunts, Earth 3D, more

FREE+ Learn More

Roku’s refreshed Streaming Stick 4K/+ arrive with Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and more