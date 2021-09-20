TP-Link Kasa 2-pack smart plugs hit all-time low at $14.50 + more switches and bulbs from $10

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on TP-Link’s Kasa smart home gear. One standout is the 2-pack of Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for $14.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally in the $50 range, this 2-pack typically sells for closer to $15 or $20 and is now at a new all-time low directly from Amazon. The no hub-required smart plugs are great for adding to an existing setup or jumping in for the first time with both smartphone and voice control support via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. They allow you to control anything plugged in to them from anywhere you might be alongside the ability to create timers and schedules over your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4+ stars from over 80,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More TP-Link Kasa smart home deals:

Speaking of smart home deals, we are also still tracking a host of Govee lamps, wall lights, and more at up to $50 off as well as the Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor and Leak Detector at $129. Over in our smart home hub, you’ll also find deals on the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, these eufyCam 2C Pro systems with HomeKit Secure Video, and the Philips Hue HomeKit Outdoor Motion Sensors, among much more right here.

More on the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs:

Voice Control: Add voice control to any outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

