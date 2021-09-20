Philips’ Bluetooth Universal Remote streamlines pairing and has a Find It feature – pre-order now

Most of us have at least a couple of remotes floating around our living room. While many streaming media players, game consoles, and other devices attempt to mitigate this using HDMI-CEC, many would agree that it is far from perfect. So depending on how many devices you have and what exactly they are, a universal remote could be one of the best options out there for controlling all of them. The Philips Smart Universal Remote is ready to control four devices and even adds some modern features that should streamline usage. Not only does it team up with your smartphone to simplify pairing, you’ll also benefit from an integrated Find It feature. Continue reading to learn more.

Philips Smart Universal Remote aims to simplify pairing and can be easily found

Universal remotes have been with us for years, but arguably the pairing process has made them a bit too complicated for folks that are not as tech-savvy as others. This issue could be better addressed by the Philips Smart Universal Remote.

It wields integrated Bluetooth and can team up with your smartphone to make pairing your devices quite a bit easier. Not only that, you’ll also be able to quickly track down this remote if it ever gets misplaced or lost in the couch cushions. This is thanks to the integrated Find It feature.

Pricing and availability

The Philips Smart Universal Remote is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Pricing is set at $24.99, which isn’t too bad given the features offered. Units are slated to begin shipping as soon as October 1. A launch video introduced this remote back in mid-July, but it largely flew under the radar, and to our knowledge this unit has not been available for purchase until today.

9to5Toys’ Take

While not every home theater device out there wields an infrared receiver, a majority do. This makes universal remotes a great option for many households. Having used several over the years, the pairing procedure has to be the most aggravating part due to a fair amount of trial and error.

Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated smartphone app, the Philips Smart Universal Remote should simplify this process and make it easy to find whenever it gets misplaced. Best of all, it’s not incredibly pricey, unlike some of the more high-end solutions out there. The only real downside is that it’s limited to four devices, which may not be enough for your setup.

