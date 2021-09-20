Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel preps you for Forza Horizon 5 at $130

-
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsThrustmaster
2021 low $130

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox One or Windows for $129.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and it’s just $10 above the best that we’ve seen all-time. If you’re planning to play Forza Horizon 5 when it launches in a few months, then you’ll want a solid racing experience ready for it. This wheel features up to 900-degrees of rotation and uses Thrustmaster’s Force Feedback with a belt-pulley system to ensure an authentic experience. There’s a total of 4,096 values on the steering axis to help reproduce a real-world simulation of driving. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash and opt for the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox One at $100 shipped on Amazon. It only rotates 240 degrees instead of the above TMX Force’s 900 degrees, giving you a less realistic feeling while driving. Plus, there’s no force feedback here, either.

Speaking of Forza Horizon 5, did you see our launch coverage of the game. It was announced at E3 2021 and you can find out more about that right here. Also, if you don’t have a next-generation console, don’t fret. Microsoft plans to release Xbox Cloud Gaming on previous-generation consoles like the One S, One, and One X so you can play titles like Forza Horizon 5 without upgrading. Of course, you’ll need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of either of these features and play the game without buying.

More on the Thrustmaster TMX Wheel:

  • Realistic wheel: wheel rim is 11 inches / 28 cm in diameter, with an ergonomic design that’s great for all types of racing games
  • Up to 900° wheel rotation, for optimal racing precision
  • Responsive, precise and silent Force Feedback, thanks to the belt-pulley system in the racing wheel’s base

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best PC Gaming Deals Thrustmaster

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered...
Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3...
Roast a whole chicken in the Instant Omni 10-in-1 Air F...
Score a new waffle maker for fall/winter from $24.50 to...
Ditch plastic for glass with this 24-piece food storage...
Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of ...
Outcast 2 is set in a gorgeous world with a unique non-...
Save 20% on Case-Mate AirTag keychain rings, rugged str...
Show More Comments

Related

Thrustmaster’s latest racing wheel has an integrated display, magnetic pedals, more

Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase with 90 mins of upcoming 2021 titles

Forza Horizon 5’s map is absolutely massive with 11 different ecosystems, and I’m ready for it

New low

Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered lawn mower hits new low at $243

$243 Learn More

Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]

Save $30

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset returns to all-time low of $100 (Rare discount, $30 off)

$100 Learn More
30% off

Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder (New low, 30% off)

$7 Learn More
Save $90

Roast a whole chicken in the Instant Omni 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $160 (Save $90), more

From $70 Learn More