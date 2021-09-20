Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel preps you for Forza Horizon 5 at $130

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox One or Windows for $129.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and it’s just $10 above the best that we’ve seen all-time. If you’re planning to play Forza Horizon 5 when it launches in a few months, then you’ll want a solid racing experience ready for it. This wheel features up to 900-degrees of rotation and uses Thrustmaster’s Force Feedback with a belt-pulley system to ensure an authentic experience. There’s a total of 4,096 values on the steering axis to help reproduce a real-world simulation of driving. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash and opt for the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox One at $100 shipped on Amazon. It only rotates 240 degrees instead of the above TMX Force’s 900 degrees, giving you a less realistic feeling while driving. Plus, there’s no force feedback here, either.

Speaking of Forza Horizon 5, did you see our launch coverage of the game. It was announced at E3 2021 and you can find out more about that right here. Also, if you don’t have a next-generation console, don’t fret. Microsoft plans to release Xbox Cloud Gaming on previous-generation consoles like the One S, One, and One X so you can play titles like Forza Horizon 5 without upgrading. Of course, you’ll need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of either of these features and play the game without buying.

More on the Thrustmaster TMX Wheel:

Realistic wheel: wheel rim is 11 inches / 28 cm in diameter, with an ergonomic design that’s great for all types of racing games

Up to 900° wheel rotation, for optimal racing precision

Responsive, precise and silent Force Feedback, thanks to the belt-pulley system in the racing wheel’s base

