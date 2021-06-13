Welcome to the Microsoft Xbox E3 2021 showcase, Bethesda included: Halo Infinite, Fable, Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, and more. Microsoft acquired the behemoth game publisher for an equally massive $7.5 billion last year, which should almost certainly make for a particularly special event today. We have already caught some major reveals and announcements this year, including Elden Ring, Rainbow Six Extraction and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope alongside everything from yesterday’s Gearbox presentation. While we’ll have coverage of today’s big Square Enix show later this afternoon, for now it’s on to one of this year’s biggest events, the Xbox E3 2021 showcase, and it all starts now down below.

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show

The Microsoft Xbox E3 2021 showcase is easily one of the most highly-anticipated events of E3 every year, but with Bethesda now in the fold, we are expecting an even bigger and better showcase then ever.

Halo Infinite will surely play a major role in today’s event alongside the latest in the Fable and Forza franchises as well as titles like Avowed and plenty of Game Pass titles/information. On the Bethesda side of things, whatever Arkane has in the works after Deathloop would certainly be exciting (it likely won’t be, but please be a new Dishonored game), never mind updates on major upcoming franchise iterations like Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield.

You’ll find the full stream ready and waiting below, plus updates with full-resolution footage thereafter. Enjoy!

Welcome to a 90-minute show featuring an epic gaming lineup coming out of Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and many game creators from our partners around the world. Tune in for incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and much, much more.

Starfield

To kick things off, Bethesda’s Todd Howard is taking the stage…with Starfield — the very first in-game teaser. It is set for release November 11, 2022 exclusively for Xbox.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery. Launching November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Become a member of Constellation at StarfieldGame.com and be among the first to receive Starfield news and updates.

Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl

Coming first to Xbox Series consoles and PC – a “console launch exclusive.”

Coming April 28, 2022.

From epic cutscenes and underground labs to open-world fields, here is the first look at the gameplay of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

Back4Blood

The 4-player co-op game is coming “this fall” on October 12, also on Game Pass

New PVP mode for #Back4Blood tells us one thing – things are about to get messy. Coming Slay, October 12! https://www.xbox.com/games/back-4-blood Play Back 4 Blood day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Contraband

Co-op, open-world game from Avalanche

From Avalanche Studios and Xbox Game Studios, a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan.

Sea of Thieves with Captain Jack Sparrow

New details on Rare’s Sea of Thieves x Disney cross over starring Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Split across five incredible Tall Tales packed with secrets and side-quests, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life sees Captain Jack Sparrow sailing in from beyond the horizon to sweep players into an epic new adventure! Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise. This lovingly crafted story will be available to play alone or with a crew, and will be a free update for all players with the arrival of Sea of Thieves: Season Three on June 22.

Play Yakuza: Like a Dragon TODAY with Xbox Game Pass

Play Yakuza: Like A Dragon today on console, PC, and cloud with Xbox Game Pass.

Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the

Another look at Battlefield 2042

Coming October 22, 2021

Play Battlefield 2042 starting October 22, 2021. Fight to define the future in a world transformed by disorder. For the first time in Battlefield’s history, 128 players can join the all-out war at the same time* – giving you the chance to take part in massive-scale battles where anything can happen. Get an even greater sense of spectacular, large-scale war on seven massive maps where you’ll experience ever-changing battle conditions and gameplay challenges.

Psychonauts 2

Available August 25, 2021

Psychonauts 2 is available August 25. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass. Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement, and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain. Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

What’s next for Fallout 76 – Steel Reign

Available July 7 plus new upcoming The Pitt expedition.

Steel Reign brings the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline. You arrive back at Fort Atlas to find the tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin have reached a boiling point. After swarms of Super Mutants start to appear and people are reported missing, how will you guide the Brotherhood? Will you take the side of justice or will you remain committed to duty? Free for Fallout 76 Players. Available July 7.

Elder Scrolls Online

Series X/S optimizations and more.

Experience Tamriel unleashed with Console Enhanced, a new version of the game for Xbox Series X|S that fully utilizes the native power of current-generation machines to provide incredible boosts to performance and graphical fidelity. Tamriel has never looked or played better on consoles with Console Enhance—available June 15 for Xbox Series X|S.

Hades

Hades comes to Xbox/Game Pass August 13.

Battle out of hell in Hades, recipient of more than 50 Game of the Year awards, coming to Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud on August 13, 2021 and also available for pre-order now.

Somerville

Coming in 2022, also on GamePass.

In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a Sci-Fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is up next — “the largest wide open environment in the series yet.”

Play Halo Infinite day one with Xbox Game Pass. Coming Holiday 2021 to the Xbox One family of consoles, Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store and Steam. The legendary Halo series returns with free-to-play multiplayer service and the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Diablo 2 Resurrected E3 2021 trailer

Coming September 23, 2021 with 8-player co-op.

A dark figure wanders in the East and he must be stopped at all costs. Own the definitive remastering of Diablo ® II and its Lord of Destruction ® expansion on 9/23/21 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

A Plague Tale Requiem

World Premiere trailer…Coming 2022.

Embark on an emotional and breathtaking journey. Follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a perilous new quest, doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world. A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2022. The game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for Consoles, PC and Cloud.

New Far Cry 6 Xbox E3 2021 trailer

Available October 7, 2021.

Watch new #FarCry6 gameplay from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Takedown settlements with the help of an angry alligator Fang for Hire, resolver weapons, and customizable backpacks. Bring freedom back to Yara with co-op matchmaking.

Slime Rancher 2

Coming in 2022, also on Game Pass.

Beatrix LeBeau is returning to the Far, Far Range in Slime Rancher 2! Watch the announcement trailer now.

Shredders

Snowboarding game Shredders coming December 2021

A love letter to snowboarding, Shredders takes inspiration from snowboarding movies, the Amped games from the original Xbox, and the snowboarding heroes on social media. Shredders is a project fed by passion and built to shine on Xbox Series X|S.

Atomic Hearts

Atomic Heart is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud. Atomic Heart takes place in the Soviet Union in an alternative reality sometime in 1955, where technology like the internet, holograms and robots have already been invented. The main protagonist is a special agent called P-3, who is sent by the government to investigate a manufacturing facility that has fallen silent.

Replaced Xbox E3 2021 trailer

Discover the dark secrets of Phoenix-City. Define your shared future in REPLACED coming in 2022 to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, with an optimized version for Xbox Series X|S.

New E3 2021 The Ascent trailer

Play The Ascent day one on console, PC, and cloud with Xbox Game Pass on August 19, 2021. The Ascent is a solo and co-op Action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

Age of Empires IV

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows Store, and Steam, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.

The Outer Worlds 2

New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds 2 is coming…and when that day is closer we will show you more…but until then enjoy this.

Flight Sim x Top Gun

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X|S July 27, 2021. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5

Your ultimate Horizon adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.

Redfall Xbox E3 2021 reveal

New Arkane Austin game is an Xbox exclusive…An open-world immersive shooter. Solo or co-op shooter, supernatural-like powers, vampire-like enemies. Coming summer 2022.

The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers. Redfall is an open-world co-op FPS being developed by Arkane Austin and will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in Summer 2022. Play it Day One with Xbox Game Pass.

27 of the 30 games shown off today will hit Game Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Microsoft Summer Game Fest Demo event with over 40 Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles to play for FREE. You’ll also want to check out the Battlefield 2042 reveal, Nintendo’s E3 2021 details and the rest of this year’s schedule right here.

