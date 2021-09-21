Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall BBQs at $290 (Reg. $380)

Woot is offering the Cuisinart CPG-4000 Wood BBQ Grill and Pellet Smoker for $289.99 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a normal going rate of $377 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2021, outside of drops to $260 at Amazon and a 1-day-only sale of $196 at Woot a few months ago. If you’re looking for a solid upgrade to your outdoor cooking space, then we highly recommend checking this pellet smoker out. It delivers 450-square inches of cooking area with a 15 pound hopper capacity so you can cook all day without having to worry about it filling up. Plus, it works as a grill, smoker, barbecue, roaster, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget, or just need something that takes up a smaller footprint? Well, we’d recommend picking up this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $21, which is quite a bit below today’s deal. However, you’ll need charcoal, and there are no illuminated knobs, sear burners, or features that you’ll find above.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking deep deals on high-end Wusthof knives, including the kitchen shears utility set at $26 from $40 and much more. Up to 46% in savings is available, and if you’ve not experience a high-end super-sharp knife, then it’s time to change that.

More on the Cuisinart Pellet Grill:

Get that smoky barbecue flavor right in your backyard! With the Cuisinart Wood Pellet BBQ Grill & Smoker, enjoy a convenient way to smoke your favorite meats! Increasing in popularity, Pellet Grills are an easy and fun way to smoke meat and start barbecuing. The Wood Pellet BBQ Grill & Smoker is super versatile, giving you the ability to grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue and even bake with it. Add pellets to the hopper and set your desired temperature; that’s it! Pellets come in a variety of flavors and can be mixed to create your own personal smoky-flavor. Portable! All-Terrain Wheels and Lift Handle makes it easy to move when not in use.

